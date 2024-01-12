Anadolu's book containing photographs proving Israeli crimes in Palestine's Gaza, which was presented to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), will be "very useful," South Africa's legal team's head has said.

Following the end of the public hearings in the genocide case against Israel in The Hague, legal counsel John Dugard was given the book, The Evidence, which contains photos taken by Anadolu Agency journalists in Palestine.

Dugard said the photos in the book were "horrific," adding: "It will be very useful during our case," on Friday.

Cuneyt Yuksel, chairman of the Turkish parliament's Justice Committee and AK Party lawmaker from Istanbul, who led the Turkish delegation in The Hague to monitor the trial, presented the photobook to Dugard.

Yuksel stressed the importance of the publication, and shared that photographs on the 24th page were presented as evidence during the two-day hearing that concluded Friday.

The delegation also included Ismail Emrah Karayel, president of the EU-Türkiye Joint Parliamentary Committee, and Cahit Ozkan, a member of the Constitution Committee and deputy from the city of Denizli.

Anadolu's images included pictures of the moments of white phosphorus artillery shells exploding in mid-air during Israeli air strikes in Gaza on October 10 and 11, as well as images of the Turkish news agency's photojournalist, Mustafa Haruf, being beaten by Israeli forces in the occupied East Jerusalem.