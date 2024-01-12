Iran finds itself mired in a persistent human rights crisis, as underscored in the recently released annual report by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The report published on Thursday paints a bleak picture of a nation grappling with the enduring brutality of its authorities, who exhibit no indications of easing their relentless suppression of dissent.

HRW emphasised that Iranian authorities show no signs of ceasing their ruthless treatment of peaceful dissenters nationwide.

The aftermath of the nationwide protests, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September 2022, has left an indelible mark on Iran.

HRW's World Report 2024 delves into the distressing aftermath, revealing a staggering toll: Hundreds of protesters were killed, thousands arrested, and numerous people subjected to torture, including women and children.

The report provides alarming statistics, stating that human rights groups are actively investigating the deaths of more than 500 people, including 69 children, during the protests.

As Iranians grapple with the harsh realities of a life resembling a constant battle against a corrupt regime, HRW Deputy Director for the Middle East, Michael Page, issues a stark warning.