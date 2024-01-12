TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM talks with his British counterpart amid tensions in Gulf of Aden
In a phone talk with UK's Foreign Secretary Cameron, Fidan emphasises the urgent need to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf of Aden, as well as putting an end to Israel's war on Gaza.
Fidan stressed the urgency of putting an end to the war in Gaza and the violence against Palestinians in a phone talk with his British counterpart. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
January 12, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a telephone conversation with his counterpart, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, as confirmed by diplomatic sources.

During the discussion late Friday, Fidan underscored the existing conflicts in Türkiye's immediate vicinity, emphasising the urgent need to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf of Aden.

Expressing Türkiye's readiness to fulfil its responsibilities for this end, Fidan also discussed the ongoing situation in Gaza during the conversation with his counterpart.

He stressed the urgency of putting an end to Israel's war on Gaza and the violence against Palestinians, highlighting that the escalation poses a significant risk to regional security and international stability.

