Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a telephone conversation with his counterpart, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, as confirmed by diplomatic sources.

During the discussion late Friday, Fidan underscored the existing conflicts in Türkiye's immediate vicinity, emphasising the urgent need to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf of Aden.

Expressing Türkiye's readiness to fulfil its responsibilities for this end, Fidan also discussed the ongoing situation in Gaza during the conversation with his counterpart.