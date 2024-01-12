Nadia El Nakla, wife of Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, has said her brother's spouse and the couple's four children, were rescued from besieged Gaza with Ankara's help and the family has been granted temporary protection status in Türkiye.

Speaking exclusively to The Guardian, El Nakla urged the British government to implement a visa programme akin to the one extended to Ukrainians, facilitating the reunification of families torn apart by the Israeli war on the blockaded enclave.

She also slammed the brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which she described as a "genocide."

"It's not even on the radar," she said. "It's the first time we're seeing a textbook genocide in real time and it's not even on the news."

Expressing gratitude for her family's safety, El Nakla emotionally stated, "My brother keeps thanking me for saving his kids."

'Second-class citizen in my own country'

She voiced frustration at the lack of resettlement options for her sister-in-law and children.

El Nakla emphasised the sense of being a "second-class citizen" in her country, lamenting the inability to bring her brother to stay in her home.