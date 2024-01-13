Taiwanese have started casting their votes for a new president in an election that could chart the trajectory of its relations with China over the next four years.

Polls opened on Saturday at 8:00 am [0000 GMT] at nearly 18,000 locations, from the island's south to its capital Taipei.

At stake is the future of the 177-kilometre-wide strip of water between China and the island that Beijing says is its breakaway province.

Vice President Lai Ching-te, representing the governing Democratic Progressive Party, known as the DPP, seeks to succeed the outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen and give the independence-leaning party an unprecedented third term.

Lai will be voting in his hometown of Tainan.

Hou Yu-ih, the candidate of Beijing-favoured Kuomintang Party, also known as the Nationalist Party, will be casting his ballot in New Taipei City.

Alternative candidate Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People's Party, who has shown popularity among young voters who seek an alternative to the two major parties, will be voting in Taipei.