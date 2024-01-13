A South Florida Marriott Hotel has cancelled a Muslim group's conference at the last minute after a protest group claimed the coalition was promoting Hamas, terrorism and antisemitism.

The South Florida Muslim Federation, a coalition of about 30 mosques and Islamic groups, said Friday that it was told by the Marriott Coral Springs Hotel and Convention Center that its conference was being cancelled because of security concerns after it received 100 calls demanding it bar the group.

This weekend's second annual conference was expected to draw more than a thousand people.

Hotels in Arizona and Virginia have also cancelled Muslim conferences since Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, following Hamas's surprise attack on October 7. Florida has also barred a pro-Palestinian student group from public universities.

Marriott's decision "came out of nowhere and was a shock to the entire South Florida Muslim community," federation President Samir Kakli said. He said numerous Muslim groups and families have held large conferences, weddings and other events at the Coral Springs Marriott without incident.

Kakli said that even before Marriott raised security concerns, his group hired Coral Springs police officers and private guards for protection. He said he told Marriott that the federation would hire more, but was rebuffed.

The hotel is just west of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Kakli said hotel management raised the spectre of the shooting at the Parkland campus that killed 17 six years ago.

"They said it just takes one person like what happened in Parkland," Kakli said. He said the group is looking to have the conference soon at an alternate venue.

"We are going to stand up and keep doing the work we have been doing, which is to practise our right to freedom of religion and gather as a community with our peaceful, family events," he said.

After the conference's cancellation, some signed a petition calling for the resignation of Florida Democratic Senior Caucus Chair Laurie Plotkin, criticising her for using "party resources in the form of email and social media to spread hate and cancel the event", Nadia Ahmad, an Orlando-based law professor and a fellow at the Center for Security, Race and Rights, told TRT World.

The petition had garnered close to 500 signatures.

The Coral Springs Police Department said Friday that while it had no knowledge of threats, it expressed concerns about conference security during a meeting with Marriott officials.