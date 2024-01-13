WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN terms developments in Red Sea 'alarming'
Thursday's events "further demonstrate that region is on dangerous escalatory trajectory which could potentially impact millions in Yemen," a UN official says.
UN terms developments in Red Sea 'alarming'
An RAF FGR4 Typhoon takes off from Royal Air Force (RAF) Akrotiri military airbase in Greek Cypriot to conduct its mission against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
January 13, 2024

A UN official has voiced concern about tension in the Red Sea that would affect Yemen and the region.

"These developments in the Red Sea and the risk of exacerbating regional tensions are alarming," Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East and Asia and the Pacific, Khaled Khiari, told a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

The 15-member Council met one day after the US and the UK, with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, conducted air strikes against military targets in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

The Houthi group, which said it targets Israeli-linked vessels in solidarity with the people of Gaza, said the US and Britain will "pay a heavy price."

"The Houthis' attack following the adoption of the Security Council resolution and yesterday's events, further demonstrate that the region is on a dangerous escalatory trajectory which could potentially impact millions in Yemen, the region and globally," said Khiari.

The UN reaffirms the importance of ensuring the safety and security of maritime navigation in the region, as emphasised in Resolution 272, which condemned and demanded an immediate halt to attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea, he said.

"We call on this Council to continue its efforts in actively engaging with all concerned parties to prevent further escalation from exacerbating regional tensions or undermining regional peace, security, or international trade," added Khiari.

RelatedDozens of US-UK strikes in Yemen kill five Houthi rebels amid high tensions

'Our ships are vulnerable'

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to the UN, said the aim of the strikes was to disrupt and degrade the Houthis' ability to continue "reckless" attacks against vessels and commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

RECOMMENDED

The strikes Thursday were "necessary, and they were proportionate," she said.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced last month the creation of a multinational mission to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

UK's envoy to the UN Barbara Woodward said London is committed to continue working with the international community to combat the international threat.

The UK remains committed to ensuring the freedom of navigation, which is protected by international law, and to defending international trade, she added.

Russian envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, urged the international community to decisively condemn the attack against Yemen that was carried out by the US without a mandate of the UN.

"With great regret, we know that yesterday we encountered just such a situation armed aggression by a group of countries against another state," said Nebenzya.

The states all carried out a mass strike on Yemeni territory, he said. "I'm not talking about an attack on some group within the country but an attack on the people of the country on the whole."

"What we are seeing in Yemen unfortunately, is painfully familiar, the same picture of destruction for three months has already been unfolding in the Gaza Strip," he said, and warned that Yemen is again becoming a "hotbed of hostilities" in the region.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo