WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea halts radio broadcasts, curbs exchanges with South: report
Radio Pyongyang, known as a numbers station, in the past broadcast mysterious coded numbers presumed to be targeted at Pyongyang's spies operating in South Korea.
North Korea halts radio broadcasts, curbs exchanges with South: report
North Korea has been stepping up pressure on Seoul in recent weeks, declaring it the "principal enemy." / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
By Rabiul Islam
January 13, 2024

North Korea has stopped operating a radio station used to send coded messages to its agents in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency said, the latest sign Pyongyang is shaking up the way it handles relations with Seoul.

Radio Pyongyang, known as a numbers station, in the past broadcast mysterious coded numbers presumed to be targeted at Pyongyang's spies operating in South Korea. Its website was also down on Saturday.

North Korea has been stepping up pressure on Seoul in recent weeks, declaring it the "principal enemy," saying the North will never reunite with the South and vowing to enhance its ability to deliver a nuclear strike on the US and America's allies in the Pacific.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, addressing a year-end meeting of his ruling party, ordered a "decisive policy change" in relations with the South, instructing the military to be prepared to pacify and occupy the South in the event of a crisis.

Early on Saturday, North Korea announced plans to dissolve organisations in charge of civilian exchanges with South Korea.

RelatedSeoul says DPRK fired artillery near its sea border for third straight day
RECOMMENDED

Several N Korean sites down

State media KCNA reported a decision "to readjust all relevant organisations... including the North Side Committee for Implementing June 15 Joint Declaration, the North Headquarters of the Pan-national Alliance for Korea's Reunification."

North and South Korea remain technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty and tensions are running high.

Seoul-based news outlet NK News said on Friday that several North Korean propaganda sites were inaccessible more than 24 hours after they went offline.

The websites of Uriminzokkiri, DPRK Today, Arirang Meari, Tongil Voice, Ryomyong and Ryugyong have been down since at least Thursday morning, it said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'