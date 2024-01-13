Fresh strikes targeted Yemen's Houthis, security sources and the US military said, after the Iran-allied group warned of further attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Violence involving Iran-aligned groups in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria has surged since Israel's war in Gaza began in early October.

The Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Gaza, have carried out a growing number of missile and drone attacks on what they deem Israeli-linked shipping in the key Red Sea international trade route.

Around 12 percent of global trade normally passes through the Bab al Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea entrance between southwest Yemen and Djibouti.

But since mid-November the Houthis' attacks have affected trade flows when supply strains are already putting upward pressure on inflation globally.

The Houthi operations have followed Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel which sparked the war still raging in the besieged Gaza.

US Central Command said its forces attacked a Houthi radar site early on Saturday as "a follow-on action" related to the previous day's strikes.

The Houthis' official media earlier said Al-Dailami airbase in Yemen's capital Sanaa had been struck in the latest bombardment.

Later on Saturday, a Houthi-allied military source told AFP that a site on the outskirts of the Red Sea port city of Hodeida which the Yemeni soldiers used to launch a rocket was hit.

A police source confirmed the latest strike.

'Precarious regional context'

UN chief Antonio Guterres's special envoy for Yemen urged "all involved" to avoid actions that would endanger maritime trade and "fuel regional tensions at this critical time".

The UN's Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg noted "with serious concern" the impact of the "increasingly precarious regional context" on Yemen and called for diplomacy to be prioritised.

Britain, the United States and eight allies said strikes on Friday aimed to "de-escalate tensions", but the Houthis vowed to continue their attacks.

Analysts said the Western strikes are unlikely to stop the group's attacks.

They will "diminish but not end the Houthi threat to shipping", said Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Houthis withstood thousands of air raids while battling a Saudi-led coalition for more than seven years and fought six wars against Yemen's government between 2004 and 2010.

"All American-British interests have become legitimate targets" following the strikes, the soldiers' Supreme Political Council said.

Hussein al-Ezzi, the Houthis' deputy foreign minister, said the United States and Britain must "prepare to pay a heavy price".

The group has controlled much of Yemen since a civil war erupted in 2014 and is part of an Iran-aligned "axis of resistance" against Israel and its allies.

Washington last month announced a maritime security initiative, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to protect maritime traffic in the area. But the Houthis kept up attacks despite several warnings.