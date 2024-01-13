Turkish security forces "neutralised" at least 57 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria over the past 24 hours, the Türkiye's National Defence Ministry announced.

"In the last 24 hours, the number of neutralised terrorists has risen to 57. Our operations continue with determination," the ministry said on Saturday.

It added that 48 of the terrorists were in northern Iraq, while nine were in northern Syria.

In another statement posted on X, the ministry said Turkish air strikes had destroyed a total of 25 targets in northern Syria and the Metina, Hakurk, and Qandil regions of northern Iraq, with numerous terrorists "neutralised."

The announcement came after top Turkish officials convened in a security meeting in Istanbul Saturday, a day after nine Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

"This struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised and the terrorist swamps in Iraq and Syria are completely drained," the country's Communications Directorate said in a statement on the outcome of the meeting, held in Istanbul under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Condolences to Türkiye

Nine Turkish soldiers lost their lives on Friday during a clash with terrorists attempting to infiltrate a military base in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.