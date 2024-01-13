Israeli protesters closed a major street Saturday in Tel Aviv to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the return of Israeli hostages from Gaza, according to Israeli media.

“Protesters calling for the dismissal of the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and the return of hostages from Gaza closed Ayalon Street as part of their protest actions,” said private Channel 12.

It noted that the closure of the street was an unusual step.

Police reportedly arrested eight Israelis on charges of participating in the street closure.

The closure coincided with thousands of Israelis demonstrating in the centre of Tel Aviv to demand the release of the hostages held in Gaza, according to Channel 12.​​​​​​​

Hundreds also reportedly demonstrated in the city of Haifa to demand the immediate resignation of the Netanyahu government, accusing it of failing to manage the war in Gaza.

Efforts for truce