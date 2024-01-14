Hundreds of thousands of people rallied in support of Palestine on Saturday in Washington, DC. The event was the latest in a series of protests held by pro-Palestinian supporters around the world, including a major rally in London over the weekend, amid Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

The March on Washington for Gaza was endorsed by hundreds of organisations, including American Muslims for Palestine (AMP). According to leaders, the rally is one of the largest pro-Palestinian protests held in the US since Israel's Oct. 7 war on Gaza began, with hundreds of thousands of attendees.

The rally began in Freedom Plaza and ended in front of the White House.

Several high-profile speakers addressed the Washington crowd, including third party presidential candidate Dr. Cornel West, Code Pink Director Medea Benjamin and Imam Omar Suleiman.

The Palestinian American scholar called out the "insanity of the moment" in a direct attack on President Joe Biden. Referring to the recent US bombings of Yemen's Houthis, Suleiman said:

"You are shameless. If you have failed to see our humanity, we have not failed to see your hypocrisy. You've made it clear that shipping lanes in Yemen are more important to you than our lives. And you've made it clear that you want our votes without hearing our voices.

"But we're going to make you hear our voice today on behalf of all of these families and all of the martyrs and all of those that are still standing strong. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., we charge you with genocide."

More than 23,000 people have been killed since Israel began bombing Gaza in October, including at least 10,000 children and 100 journalists. Amid international calls for a ceasefire from more than 150 countries and dozens of aid groups, Biden has stood by Israel.

In a letter sent to Biden, protest leaders said they demanded Biden work to secure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, stop unconditionally funding the Israeli government, and hold Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet ministers accountable.