Sunday, January 14, 2024

At least 100,000 Palestinians have been killed, wounded or reported missing in the past 100 days of Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said.

"About 100,000 Palestinians have been killed, reported missing, or wounded since 7 October 2023 due to Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza," the human rights group stated, "noting that the number includes those who now have long-term disabilities."

The statement pointed out that the number of Palestinians in Gaza killed by Israel as of Saturday reached 31,497.

“Of those killed in the Israeli air and artillery attacks on the Strip, 28,951 (92 percent) were civilians, including 12,345 children, 6,471 women, 295 health personnel, 41 civil defence personnel, and 113 journalists,” the group lamented.

“Meanwhile, 61,079 individuals have been injured, hundreds of them critically,” it noted.

"Hundreds of bodies that cannot be recovered due to the ongoing Israeli violence" remain on the roads, particularly in areas where Israel's army has conducted ground incursions, Euro-Med stressed.

More updates 👇

2135 GMT — Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians seeking food aid in Gaza City

The Israeli army opened fire on thousands of Palestinians as they were seeking food aid in Gaza City.

Thousands of Palestinians headed to Rashid Street near Tal al Hawa, a neighborhood in southern Gaza City, to receive food aid delivered by international institutions, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Some Palestinians sustained fractures and bruises due to a stampede after they were fired at, the correspondent added.

More than 800,000 Palestinians in Gaza are facing death because of Israel’s policy of starvation and thirst against the enclave.

2120 GMT — Hamas releases video showing three prisoners alive

Hamas released video footage showing three prisoners alive in its custody in Gaza after being taken to the territory during the October 7 attack on Israel.

In the video, one woman and two men appear talking in Hebrew calling on the Israeli authorities to act for their return home. It was unclear when the footage was filmed.

2011 GMT — World has 'responsibility' to back South Africa's genocide lawsuit against Israel: Slovenian MEP

The world has a "responsibility" to support South Africa's genocide case against Israel as it backed Ukraine against Russia, a Slovenian member of the European Parliament said.

Matjaz Nemec's remarks came during his keynote speech in a ceremony that marked the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Drazgose, a World War II battle in present-day Slovenia that resulted in the Nazis destroying a village and killing dozens of civilians.

"What we are witnessing in Gaza is nothing more than an attempt to destroy a nation by the occupier," Nemec warned, asking: "How long will Europe and the world continue to watch the erasure of a nation before our eyes? How far is tolerance for the apocalypse of the sea, bombings of hospitals and refugee camps?"

1908 GMT — Fate of many hostages unknown amid Israeli attacks — Hamas

Hamas said that the fate of many Israeli hostages held by the group is unknown amid a deadly Israeli offensive on Gaza.

“Many of the hostages may have likely been killed, while the rest are in imminent danger every hour,” Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a recorded speech marking 100 days since Israel launched its onslaught on Gaza.

The spokesman stressed that Israel is fully responsible for the safety of the Israeli hostages. Hamas is believed to be holding nearly 136 Israelis following its cross-border attack on October 7.

1831 GMT — Resistance fronts threaten to expand strikes on Israel: Hamas armed wing

Hamas' armed wing has been told by "several parties in the resistance fronts that they will expand their strikes on the Israeli enemy in the coming days," a spokesman for the Palestinian group's armed wing, Abu Ubaida, said.

1830 GMT — Egypt, China call for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Egypt and China have called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza as Israel’s deadly offensive continued on its 100th day.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi held talks in Cairo with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

A statement by the Egyptian Presidency said the talks took up regional and international developments, especially the escalating Israeli military operations in Gaza.

“Egypt and China also underscored their positions about the vital need to comply with international law, reiterating their vehement and categorical rejection of individual and collective forced transfer or forced displacement of the Palestinians from their lands,” it added.

They also agreed on the necessity of addressing the root causes of the Palestinian issue through a just and comprehensive settlement and establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.

1546 GMT — Lebanon’s Hezbollah says ready for ‘unrestricted warfare’

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said that his group is ready for “unrestricted warfare” with Israel amid an exchange of cross-border fire between the two sides.

“Israel and its army and settlers are the ones who fear war, not Lebanon,” Nasrallah said in a speech, one week after senior Hezbollah commander Wissam Al Tawil was killed in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon.

“We have been ready for war in the last 99 days,” Nasrallah said. “We will accept the war and will fight without a ceiling or controls if the war is imposed on us,” he added.

1523 GMT — 3 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said a 14-year-old boy lost his life to Israeli army fire in Ein Sultan refugee camp in Jericho city.

According to the state news agency Wafa, the boy was shot in the chest by Israeli forces during a military raid in the camp. He was transferred to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The ministry said another two Palestinians were killed near the town of Sa’ir east of Hebron, without providing any details about the circumstances leading to their death.

1430 GMT — 'Stop genocide in Gaza': Tens of thousands rally in Pakistan

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators rallied in Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi to demand an end to Israel's hostilities in battered Gaza, which reached on Sunday a grim 100-day mark.

Protesters marched on different roads, waving tri-color Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyeh scarves, before congregating on Shar-e-Faisal, the city's busiest road.

The rally was organized by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), the country's mainstream religiopolitical party, and was attended by a large number of women and children, including many of them wearing headbands engraved with pro-Palestine slogans.

Local Christian and Hindu leaders were also among the attendees.

Local security officials and observers estimated that 20,000 to 25,000 people attended the rally.

1352 GMT — Israel arrests over 5,800 in 100 days in West Bank

Around 5,875 Palestinians have been detained in 100 days of Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, a local nongovernmental organization said Sunday.

“The detainees included 335 children and 200 women,” the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.