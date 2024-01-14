Congressional leaders in Washington have reached a deal to keep the government funded until early March, a source familiar with the negotiations said.

Announcement of the proposal on Saturday comes just before January 19 and February 2 deadlines, when federal agencies would have run out of funding in the two-tranche approach.

The short-term bill, also called a continuing resolution, will keep the government open until March 1 and 8, the source said — giving lawmakers time to agree on larger budget and spending particulars.

The continuing resolution will need to be passed by both houses of Congress for the country to avoid a government shutdown.