Sunday, January 14, 2024

1217 GMT — More than 80 countries were holding talks seeking common ground on Ukraine's peace formula, as the Swiss co-hosts admitted that being ready to include Russia remains some way off.

National security advisers from 83 countries held a fourth round of discussions based on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10-point proposals for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine, nearly two years on from Russia's full-scale offensive.

The talks were co-chaired by Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak, who heads Zelenskyy's office, and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

"The purpose is to prepare so that we are ready and ripe to launch a process with Russia -- when the time comes," Cassis told a press conference.

He said the talks had to find a way to include Russia at some point, but thus far, neither Kiev nor Moscow was ready to take such a step.

Brazil, India and South Africa participated in the talks -- countries that sit alongside Russia in the BRICS group.

1635 GMT — Paris and Berlin will support Ukraine 'as long' as necessary: ministers

France's new foreign minister and his German counterpart said they would continue to support Ukraine for as long as needed, nearly two years after the start of Russian military attacks.

"We are in full agreement... that we must support the Ukrainians for as long as necessary," French minister Stephane Sejourne told a press conference alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Baerbock said they would remain "on the side of Ukraine as long as necessary, until Russia has withdrawn", from Ukrainian territory.

But she warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not want to stop" in the war and "is not stopping".

The meeting between the two foreign ministers comes at a time when allies are struggling to secure funding and as some worry that Kiev could be forgotten as other conflicts, such as that between Israel and Hamas, take centre stage.

1419 GMT — Davos will not yield constructive Ukraine peace talks: Russian tycoon

There is unlikely to be peace in Ukraine until at least May 2025 and constructive discussion at Davos on ending the conflict will not be possible because no Russian delegation will attend, Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the biggest confrontation between the West and Moscow since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French President Emmanuel Macron and key Middle East leaders are slated to attend next week's World Economic Forum, putting talks to end wars in Gaza and Ukraine at the top of the agenda for the global elite.

"It is a pity that a constructive talk about the situation in Ukraine will not happen — there will be no Russian delegation," Deripaska said in a post on the Telegram app.

"Don't await peace before May of '25," Deripaska said.