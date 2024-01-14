Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said that his group is ready for “unrestricted warfare” with Israel amid an exchange of cross-border fire between the two sides.

“Israel and its army and settlers are the ones who fear war, not Lebanon,” Nasrallah said in a speech on Sunday, one week after senior Hezbollah commander Wissam al Tawil was killed in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon.

“We have been ready for war in the last 99 days,” Nasrallah said. “We will accept the war and will fight without a ceiling or controls if the war is imposed on us,” he added.