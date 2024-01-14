WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says ready for 'unrestricted warfare' with Israel
Tensions have escalated along Lebanon’s border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on Gaza following Hamas’ October 7 attack.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah says ready for 'unrestricted warfare' with Israel
The Hezbollah chief said the Israeli army hides its casualties  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2024

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said that his group is ready for “unrestricted warfare” with Israel amid an exchange of cross-border fire between the two sides.

“Israel and its army and settlers are the ones who fear war, not Lebanon,” Nasrallah said in a speech on Sunday, one week after senior Hezbollah commander Wissam al Tawil was killed in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon.

“We have been ready for war in the last 99 days,” Nasrallah said. “We will accept the war and will fight without a ceiling or controls if the war is imposed on us,” he added.

RelatedIsraeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon: official
RECOMMENDED

The Hezbollah chief said the Israeli army hides its casualties.

“When the war stops, the enemy will face a catastrophe as a result of the resistance in Gaza and other resistance fronts,” he added.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon’s border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on Gaza following Hamas’ October 7 attack, amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides had fought a full-scale war in 2006.

RelatedHezbollah to Israel: Swift response to Arouri killing 'inevitable'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad