WORLD
2 MIN READ
Houthis report new US air strikes in Yemen
The United States however has denied reports that it and its allies carried out new attacks Sunday.
Houthis report new US air strikes in Yemen
The Houthis target cargo ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel, in the Red Sea in solidarity with Gaza. / Photo: AA / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Sena SerimSena Serim
January 14, 2024

Yemen's Houthis reported new US-British air strikes in the western province of Hodeidah, a claim denied by the United States and its allies.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency said the strikes targeted Mount Jida’ in the province.

The pro-Houthi Al-Masirah television also said that US reconnaissance planes were seen flying in Hodeidah.

No details were yet available about casualties.

A US defence official speaking on condition of anonymity said, "No US or coalition strike occurred today".

RECOMMENDED

On Saturday, the US renewed air strikes in Sanaa, one day after attacks were carried out by Washington and London against targets in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

After the attacks on Friday, which resulted in five deaths and six injuries among the Houthis, the group vowed that all American and British interests have become “legitimate targets” for its forces in response to their “direct and declared aggression” against Yemen.

The Houthis target cargo ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel, in the Red Sea in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under Israeli onslaught since October.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad