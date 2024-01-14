Turkish air strikes "neutralised" 10 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry has said.

"Ten more PKK terrorists have been neutralised through sudden air operations conducted in the Metina and Gara regions of northern Iraq," the ministry said on X on Sunday.

"Our steel claws continue to shatter the hideouts of terrorists," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Security forces cracked down on PKK terrorists following the killing of nine Turkish soldiers in a terror attack in northern Iraq on Friday.