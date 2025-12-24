A Libyan military delegation arrived in Ankara on Wednesday to inspect the wreckage of a private jet that crashed late on Tuesday, claiming the lives of Libya’s Chief of General Staff, General Mohamed Ali al-Haddad and seven others.

The high-ranking Libyan officials were met by representatives from Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry before travelling by minibus to the crash site in the Kesikkavak neighbourhood of Ankara’s Haymana district.

The Falcon 50 business jet, which was bound for Tripoli, went down shortly after departing from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport.

All eight people on board—including four Libyan officials and three crew members—perished in the accident.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that search and investigation teams recovered the aircraft’s black box and cockpit voice recorder early on Wednesday.

According to Yerlikaya, the wreckage is scattered across a debris field spanning approximately 3 square kilometres and experts have already begun evaluating the flight recorders to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.