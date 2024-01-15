The Biden administration has denounced what it said was "dangerous" obstruction by Texas authorities after three migrants drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico in disputed circumstances.

"On Friday night, a woman and two children drowned near Eagle Pass, and Texas officials blocked US Border Patrol from attempting to provide emergency assistance," said a statement from White House spokesperson Angelo Fernandez Hernandez on Sunday.

It continued: "While we continue to gather facts about the circumstances of these tragic deaths, one thing is clear: Governor Abbott's political stunts are cruel, inhumane, and dangerous. US Border Patrol must have access to the border to enforce our laws."

The Texas Military Department pushed back later, describing the accusation that TMD officers prevented federal agents from saving lives as "wholly inaccurate."

The White House has been locked in a legal struggle with Republican Governor Greg Abbott, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and a fierce critic of the Biden administration's migration policies.

The US Justice Department has accused the governor of blocking federal agents from carrying out their traditional duties in policing a key section of the border, while Abbott says the federal government has failed in its responsibility to stem a record influx of migrants.

Abbott has supported tough border measures including the installation of barbed wire along the border and floating obstacles in the Rio Grande.

Henry Cuellar, a congressional Democrat from Texas, on Saturday also accused the state's National Guard — which this week took exclusive control over a key border sector — of refusing to "grant access to Border Patrol agents to save the migrants".

"This is a tragedy, and the State bears responsibility," Cuellar added in a statement.

TMD's side of the story