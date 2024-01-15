Turkish intelligence has “neutralised” a ringleader of the PKK terrorist organisation in northern Iraq, security sources said.

The National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) carried out a cross-border anti-terror operation against terrorists, who launched multiple strikes against security forces both in Türkiye and northern Iraq, said the source on Monday.

Among the terrorists targeted in the operation was Hulya Mercen, codenamed Peyman Bagok, one of the so-called senior leaders of the PKK.

The terror member was taken down in Iraq’s Metina region, where nine Turkish soldiers were killed by PKK members on Jan. 12.

MIT determined that the terrorist Mercen was training female members of the terror group for the last 32 years.