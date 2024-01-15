The Israeli army has stormed the campus of Al Najah National University in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, and rounded up 25 students, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Large units of Israeli military forces broke into the old university campus and detained university security personnel early on Monday, the university's vice president for community affairs, Raed al Dubai, told the agency.

The Israeli forces reportedly severely assaulted and beat two university guards during the raid, Wafa added.

This raid marks the first such incursion into the university since 1992, according to the agency.