Israeli forces raid university in occupied West Bank, detain students
The Israeli forces reportedly rounded up 25 students and severely assaulted and beat two university guards during the raid, Palestinian news agency Wafa reports.
This incursion into the university represents the initial intrusion of its kind since 1992 / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 15, 2024

The Israeli army has stormed the campus of Al Najah National University in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, and rounded up 25 students, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Large units of Israeli military forces broke into the old university campus and detained university security personnel early on Monday, the university's vice president for community affairs, Raed al Dubai, told the agency.

The Israeli forces reportedly severely assaulted and beat two university guards during the raid, Wafa added.

This raid marks the first such incursion into the university since 1992, according to the agency.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank amid almost daily Israeli raids into Palestinian towns as Tel Aviv continues its deadly offensive on Gaza, which left more than 24,000 people dead.

According to the UN, eighty-five percent of Gaza’s population is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while sixty percent of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

