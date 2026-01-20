Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed the latest developments in Syria as well as the US-proposed Board of Peace for Gaza.

The discussion took place during a phone call on Monday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

No further information was immediately available.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is among the world leaders whom US President Donald Trump, as the board's founding chair, has invited to join the Board of Peace.

‘Board of Peace’

Late on Friday, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace alongside the approval of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies designated to manage the transitional phase in the enclave.