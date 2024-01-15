The chief negotiator for Yemen's Houthis said the group's stance has not changed since the US-led air strikes on its positions, and warned that attacks on ships headed to Israel will continue.

US and British warplanes, ships and submarines last week launched dozens of air strikes across Yemen in retaliation for Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, which the Iran-backed Houthi rebels cast as a response to Israel's offensive in Gaza.

"Attacks to stop Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of the occupied Palestine will continue," Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters on Monday.

Related Houthis report new US air strikes in Yemen

He said the group still demands an end to Israel's war on Gaza, and humanitarian aid deliveries to the north and south of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"We do not want escalation in the Red and Arabian Seas," Abdulsalam said. It was the United States and Britain that were militarizing the Red Sea with their warships, he added.

"Our communication ... continues to clarify our position, and confirm that all commercial ships in the Red and Arabian Seas are safe, with the exception of Israeli ships or those heading to Israel, only and only," he said.