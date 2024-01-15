The dry spell in India-administeredKashmir has pushed skiers to skip the popular resort of Gulmarg, one of the highest in the world, and left hotels in the scenic region waiting for fresh falls to draw tourists to the panoramic views of snow-capped peaks.

Scientists said that this winter's conditions in northern India have not been seen for about a decade, marked by the absence of snowfall in the mountains and biting cold made worse by thick fog in the plains.

"We are now hoping for snowfall in February's first week," he said, adding that all his European and American clients have cancelled their trips due to a lack of snow - a blow to the tourism and agriculture-focused economy of the region.

Travel industry executives in the neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also complained of cancellations.

'No snow'