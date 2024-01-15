Türkiye has seen a rise in the number of planes passing through its airspace in recent years, as it saw 2.1 million flights in total in 2023, or about one aeroplane every 15 seconds, according to new official figures.

The number of flights, including transit overflights, in Turkish airspace jumped 14.9 percent year-on-year in 2023, rising from 1.8 million to 2.1 million, said a source at the State Airports Authority Directorate General (DMHI).

Aviation experts say the rise is thanks to the many investments in the country’s civil aviation infrastructure.

As of the end of 2023, the new data said that 67 percent of the aeroplanes landing and taking off were commercial flights, with the number leaping 16.3 percent year-on-year to 1.3 million.

Domestic aeroplane traffic rose 10.5 percent year-on-year in 2023 to 868,400.

As for international aeroplane traffic, the number climbed 15.8 percent to 813,400 annually. Transit overflights through Turkish airspace increased by 22.3 percent, reaching 485,200 in 2023.