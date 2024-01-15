As the Palestinian anthem rang out before their Asian Cup opener against Iran, defender Mohammed Saleh's thoughts turned to his life in Gaza and his family trapped under Israeli bombardment.

Saleh had not heard from his family in two days as he took to the pitch in Doha's Education City Stadium on Sunday in front of 27,619 fans.

"They are living in a tent on open land... May God help them," he told AFP after the match, explaining that his home in Gaza City had been destroyed and his family pushed from house to house during over 100 days of fighting in the Palestinian territory.

"Today my family is subjected to a war of extermination," Saleh, 30, said.

The war in Gaza was sparked on October 7, when Hamas launched an attack in Israel, killing about 1,140 people and abducting around 250 others, 132 of whom remain in Gaza, according to Israeli officials.

Related Why is Israel an outcast in Asian Cup football tournament?

In retaliation, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a relentless assault on Gaza that has killed more than 24,000 people in the Palestinian territory, most of them women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

'For all Palestinians'

"We play football for them... for Gaza... for our cause," Saleh said.

Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub told AFP it was inevitable the war would affect players.

"There are players whose families were martyred while they were in the camp, but we are fighters and this is the Palestinian spirit, loaded with patriotism," he said.

"This team is the noblest symbol of our national identity, and this team is for all Palestinians," he said.

The bloody conflict - which has precipitated a humanitarian catastrophe for the 2.4 million people in besieged Gaza, and reduced much of the territory to rubble - loomed large over Sunday's match.

Related Asian Cup winners Qatari national team greeted by huge crowds at home

The game began with a moment's silence for the Palestinian victims of the war, with fans from across the Middle East and beyond wrapped in Palestinian flags and black-and-white keffiyeh scarves.

The stadium erupted when Palestine scored their only goal of the game just before half-time.