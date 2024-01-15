In a makeshift tent of cloth and plastic, Ismail Nabhan huddled by a fire with his children and grandchildren as his family, displaced by the war in Gaza, struggled to stay warm.

"Two days ago there were strong winds, we tried all night to fasten the nylon. We're living in a desert and the sea is in front of us –– the cold has multiplied," said the 60-year-old, who has fled his home in central Gaza.

Thousands of tents have been erected by some of the 1.9 million people the United Nations estimates have been internally displaced in Gaza since the war erupted on October 7.

The unprecedented attack from Gaza by Hamas fighters that day resulted in about 1,140 deaths, most of them civilians, in southern Israel, according to an AFP news agency tally based on official figures, and triggered a relentless Israeli bombardment and ground offensive.

Nabhan and his family have pitched their tent at a precarious spot in a southwestern corner of Rafah, overlooking the Egyptian border and a few hundred metres (yards) from the Mediterranean Sea.

There are 28 people crammed into the flimsy shelter and, despite the risk from the flames and fumes, they keep a fire going inside as their only means of staying warm.

Even the fuel they use is improvised and harmful, but the family have little choice.

"The smoke we inhale from burning plastic burns our lungs," said Nabhan's wife, Raidah Awad, as their grandson coughed.

Awad asked her son to get firewood but lamented that it would take four days to dry out after recent heavy winter rain.

"The children are sick from the smell and the cold. They don't stop coughing and having colds, their clothes aren't thick enough to warm them up," said the 50-year-old Awad.

One blanket is shared between three people, she added. "The situation's tragic."

'Die from the cold'

The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory says at least 24,100 Gazans have been killed in the war.

Haneen Adwan, who was forced to flee from the central Nuseirat refugee camp due to heavy Israeli bombardment, said she and her family were struggling in the winter weather.

"At night, I feel like we're going to die from the cold," said the 31-year-old, who has six children.