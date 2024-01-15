Much of the United States remained gripped by an Arctic blast, cutting power to tens of thousands of customers in northern states and Texas and potentially dampening turnout in Iowa, where voters will cast the first ballots for a Republican candidate in November's presidential race.

The dangerously frigid weather is expected to linger throughout the day on Monday, hitting the Midwest hardest but also sending snow and freezing rain across the Southern and Mid-Atlantic states, the US National Weather Service (NWS) said in a bulletin.

The hazardous conditions prompted Republican candidates to cancel campaign events on Sunday as a blizzard blanketed the state, even while they urged supporters to brave the icy temperatures and turn out to vote.

Monday's extreme weather could keep some voters home, but it is unlikely to change the commanding lead that polls give former president Donald Trump over his chief rivals, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Wind chills are forecast to dip as low as -58 degrees Fahrenheit (-50 Celsius) in states including Montana, South Dakota and North Dakota.