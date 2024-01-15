WORLD
Iran says it bombed 'Mossad' and 'terrorist' sites in Iraq and Syria
Revolutionary Guard destroys with ballistic missiles "espionage headquarters of Israel's Mossad" in northern Iraq while also targeting Daesh facilities in neighbouring Syria, state media report.
Revolutionary Guard also launched missile attacks on "terrorist" targets in Syria in retaliation for twin suicide bombings in Iran this month. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
January 15, 2024

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has launched missile attacks on "espionage headquarters of Israel's Mossad" and "terrorist groups" in Iraq and neighbouring Syria, state media has reported.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the destruction of a [Mossad] spy headquarters and the gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in parts of the region with ballistic missiles," the official IRNA news agency reported early on Tuesday.

"This headquarters has been the centre for developing espionage operations and planning terrorist actions in the region," it said.

The Guard forces destroyed with ballistic missiles "the espionage headquarters of Israel's Mossad" in the Kurdish region of Northern Iraq, Fars News Agency reported.

At least four civilians were killed and six wounded in the strikes on Erbil, the Kurdish Regional Government's security council said in a statement, describing the attack as a "crime."

Revolutionary Guard also launched missile attacks on "terrorist" targets in Syria in retaliation for twin suicide bombings in Iran this month for which Daesh terror group claimed responsibility, state media reported.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps... has identified locations of gathering places of commanders and main elements related to recent terrorist operations, in particular, ISIS [Daesh], in the occupied territories of Syria and destroyed them by firing a number of ballistic missiles," the Guard's Sepah News website said.

It added that the attack was in "response to the recent crimes of the terrorist groups that unjustly martyred a group of our dear compatriots in Kerman and Rask".

US says all bases safe

Missile strikes in Iraq did not affect any US facilities and there were no US casualties, two American officials told Reuters news agency.

The officials declined further comment.

Explosions were heard in an area some 40 kilometres northeast of Erbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, local sources said, in an area near the US consulate as well as civilian residences.

Tensions have been running high between Iran and the US amid Israel's war on besieged Gaza and regional developments, including attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Iran-allied Yemeni Houthis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
