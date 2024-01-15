Iran's Revolutionary Guard has launched missile attacks on "espionage headquarters of Israel's Mossad" and "terrorist groups" in Iraq and neighbouring Syria, state media has reported.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the destruction of a [Mossad] spy headquarters and the gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in parts of the region with ballistic missiles," the official IRNA news agency reported early on Tuesday.

"This headquarters has been the centre for developing espionage operations and planning terrorist actions in the region," it said.

The Guard forces destroyed with ballistic missiles "the espionage headquarters of Israel's Mossad" in the Kurdish region of Northern Iraq, Fars News Agency reported.

At least four civilians were killed and six wounded in the strikes on Erbil, the Kurdish Regional Government's security council said in a statement, describing the attack as a "crime."

Revolutionary Guard also launched missile attacks on "terrorist" targets in Syria in retaliation for twin suicide bombings in Iran this month for which Daesh terror group claimed responsibility, state media reported.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps... has identified locations of gathering places of commanders and main elements related to recent terrorist operations, in particular, ISIS [Daesh], in the occupied territories of Syria and destroyed them by firing a number of ballistic missiles," the Guard's Sepah News website said.