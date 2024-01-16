Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has earned his widely-expected victory in the Iowa caucuses — the first vote in the 2024 presidential race — US media projections showed.

Trump's win in Iowa caucuses on Monday is a crucial victory at the outset of the Republican primary that reinforces the former president's bond with his party’s voters even as he faces extraordinary legal challenges that could complicate his bid to return to the White House.

The magnitude of Trump's success is still coming into focus, but the former president's supporters endured a historic and life-threatening cold snap to participate in caucus meetings that unfolded in schools, churches and community centers across the state.

The results are just the first in what will be a months-long effort for Trump to secure the GOP nomination a third consecutive time. But it sends an unmistakable message to the Republican Party that the nomination is Trump's to lose and crystalises the challenge facing his GOP opponents.

The Iowa caucuses began at 8 pm EST on Monday night. Caucus participants gathered inside more than 750 schools, churches and community centres to debate their options, in some cases for hours, before casting secret ballots.

While Trump projected confidence, his onetime chief rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, was fighting for his political survival in a make-or-break race for second place.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, the only woman in the race, stands in DeSantis' way. The two have competed aggressively in recent weeks to emerge as the clear alternative to the former president.

"For me, it’s really about character," said Darla De Haan, a psychotherapist from Pella, explaining why she is leaning toward Haley. "I want to see people who have integrity, who keep their word. … I kind of get a sense when you’re around someone if they’re going to do what they say."

Hans Rudin, a 49-year-old community college adviser from Council Bluffs, said he has supported Trump in the past but is now aligned with DeSantis: "I absolutely love a lot of the things [Trump] did, but his personality is just kind of getting in his way."

Polls suggest Trump entered on Monday with a massive lead in Iowa as Haley and DeSantis duel for a distant second because of voters such as Kathy DeAngelo.

"Trump is a Christian. He’s trustworthy. He believes in America. And he believes in freedom," said DeAngelo, a 71-year-old retired hospital administrative employee who came to see the ex-president on Sunday in sub-zero weather. "He’s the only one."

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson are also on the ballot in Iowa, as is former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who suspended his campaign last week.

Trump's strength

After Iowa, the Republican primary shifts to New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina over the coming weeks before moving into the rest of the country this spring.

The ultimate nominee won't be confirmed until the party's national convention in July, but with big wins in the opening contests, Trump will be difficult to stop.