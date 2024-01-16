Looking over his shoulder for eavesdroppers in a cafe, an Israeli anti-war campaigner leaned closer to a woman who plans to refuse military enlistment, risking jail time during Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza.

"The decision to refuse is brave," said activist Nave Shabtay Levin, 20, who was jailed for 115 days until last March for refusing the draft.

"It is more brave during wartime," he said, addressing 18-year-old Sofia Orr who sat next to him in an outdoor Tel Aviv cafe.

Last month, Israeli teen Tal Mitnick became the first "conscientious objector" to be imprisoned for refusing mandatory military service since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, according to volunteer group Mesarvot.

Some of Mitnick's supporters from Mesarvot, Hebrew for "we refuse", have publicly declared plans to follow in his footsteps, voicing opposition to the war and Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.

Refusal to enlist is a lonely political position, especially as nationalist sentiment soars during wartime, in a country where the military is widely seen as a cornerstone of national identity and army service an important rite of passage.

Amid the war rhetoric of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, the refuseniks — as they are often known in Israel — say their stance has seen them branded as traitors and invited death threats.

Levin spoke in a whisper, his eyes darting around as he conceded that talking openly about opposing the war can be "dangerous".

Both men and women have to enlist in the army at the age of 18.

Orr appeared undeterred, having declared her plan in public forums to refuse when she is up for enlistment in February.

"My conscience does not allow me to enlist," she told the AFP news agency, adding she does not believe eradicating Hamas' ideology was possible through military means. "We are fighting fire with fire."

'War of revenge'

Orr expects the same fate as Mitnick, 18, who received a 30-day initial prison sentence that was deemed harsher than usual after he refused to participate in what he called a "war of revenge".