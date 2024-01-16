Donald Trump romped to a lightning-quick victory in Iowa's caucuses - the first vote in the US presidential race - cementing his status as the presumptive Republican standard-bearer to challenge President Joe Biden in November's election.

Democrat President Joe Biden acknowledged that Donald Trump was the "clear front runner" to be the Republican candidate in the US election after Trump won the Iowa caucuses.

"Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He's the clear frontrunner on the other side at this point," Biden said on X, formerly Twitter.

The former president has led polling for more than a year, but Monday's contest was seen as the clearest insight yet into whether he can convert his advantage into a stunning White House return.

Major US networks took just 30 minutes to project the winner, with Trump opening up an unprecedented 32-point lead over second-placed Ron DeSant is over the following hour or so.

The Florida governor and Trump's other main rival - former UN ambassador Nikki Haley - appeared to be locked in a tussle for the runner-up spot at around 20 and 19 percent respectively.

There had been questions as to whether Trump might have been hamstrung by his legal problems, as he faces civil and criminal trials in multiple jurisdictions in 2024.

But the Iowa victory demonstrated the 77-year-old's success in turning his prosecutions into a rallying cry that has galvanised his followers as he takes his momentum into New Hampshire, the next state to nominate, next Tuesday.