Forty-three prisoners remain at large after escaping a prison in northern Ecuador, the SNAI prisons agency said on Monday, as security forces continued operations throughout the country.

President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency last week, including a nighttime curfew, and designated 22 criminal groups as terrorists.

The recent explosion of violence - including the storming by gunmen of a live TV news broadcast, explosions in several cities and the kidnapping of police officers - appears to be a response to Noboa's plans to address Ecuador's serious security crisis.

Police and military personnel are present in jails throughout Ecuador after some 200 kidnapped guards and administrative officials were freed from at least seven prisons over the weekend.

The inmates escaped a jail in Esmeraldas, a city close to the border with Colombia, SNAI said in a statement on Monday, after some 2,000 members of Ecuador's security forces conducted a search operation in the prison on Sunday.

"As a result of this inspection, the escape of 48 people inmates was discovered," the statement added, noting that five prisoners were recaptured.