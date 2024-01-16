CULTURE
75th Emmy Awards: Who won what?
The final season of "Succession" dominates Emmy Awards, scooping six prizes including best drama, at a nostalgic gala honouring television's past and present that was delayed due to Hollywood strikes.
“Succession,” the HBO saga of the dysfunctional generations of a maladjusted media empire, won the top prize for its fourth and final season. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024

The Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, have been handed out at a live ceremony in Los Angeles.

“Succession” secured its legacy with its third best drama series award, “The Bear” feasted as the night's top comedy, and the two shows about squabbling families dominated the acting awards atMonday night's Emmys.

HBO's saga of the dysfunctional generations of a maladjusted media empire, “Succession,” won the top prize for its fourth and final season. It also won best actress in a drama for Sarah Snook and best actor in a drama for Kieran Culkin.

“The Bear,” the FX dramedy about a contentious family and a struggling restaurant at the centre of the life of a talented chef, won best comedy series for its first season.

It also made a meal of its acting categories, with Jeremy Allen White winning best actor in a comedy, best supporting actress in a comedy for Ayo Edebiri winning best supporting actress, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach taking best supporting actor. All three were first-time nominees.

Historic wins also came for Quinta Brunson of “Abbot Elementary" and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong of “Beef" at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony that was finally held four months late after a turbulent year of strikes in Hollywood.

Following is a list of all winners:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Succession"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"The Bear"

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

"Beef"

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

BEST ACTOR, BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

BEST ACTRESS, BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Ali Wong, "Beef"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

BEST DIRECTING, DRAMA

Mark Mylod, "Succession"

BEST DIRECTING, COMEDY

Christopher Storer, "The Bear"

BEST DIRECTING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Lee Sung Jin, "Beef"

BEST WRITING, DRAMA SERIES

Jesse Armstrong, "Succession"

BEST WRITING, COMEDY

Christopher Storer, "The Bear"

BEST WRITING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Lee Sung Jin, "Beef"

BEST WRITING, VARIETY SERIES

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

BEST TALK SERIES

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

"Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
