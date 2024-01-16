Mauritius has raised a cyclone warning alert to maximum and told its inhabitants to stay indoors, but said tropical storm Belal was moving away from the Indian Ocean island nation.

Gusts of winds up to around 120 kilometres (74 miles) an hour were pummelling the remote island, the Mauritius Meteorological Service (MMS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Belal has already battered the French overseas territory of Reunion, leaving one person dead.

The MMS said a cyclone class warning 4, the maximum level, was now in force on the island, a magnet for tourists attracted by its stunning white beaches and crystal-clear waters.

"The public is advised to maintain all precautions and remain indoors," the agency said.