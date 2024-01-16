WORLD
Iraq condemns Iran strikes, summons envoy, recalls ambassador
Outraged by Iranian aggression, Iraq said it plans a UN complaint over Erbil attack, emphasising sovereignty breach.
Teams carry out search and rescue operations after unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks in Erbil, Iraq. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
January 16, 2024

Iraq has condemned Iran's "aggression" on Erbil that led to civilian casualties in residential areas, according to a statement by the country's foreign ministry, after Tehran's Revolutionary Guard said they attacked Israel's "spy headquarters" in northern Iraq.

Iraqi authorities "will take all legal steps" necessary, including "lodging a complaint with the (UN) Security Council", the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement also added that the government will also publish the findings of an investigation into the strikes, to prove to "Iraqi and international public opinion the falseness of the allegations made by those responsible for these reprehensible actions."

Iraq has also summoned the Iranian chargé d'affaires in Baghdad to protest against the attacks.

Tehran ambassador back to Baghdad

In response to Iranian rocket attacks on northern Iraq, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced it was recalling its Ambassador to Tehran, Nasir Abdel-Mohsen, for consultations.

The ministry condemned the attack as "a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty, a stark contradiction to the principles of good neighbourliness and international law, and a threat to regional security."

Armed drones shot down

Meanwhile, three armed drones were shot down over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where US and other international forces are stationed, according to the counterterrorism service of the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq.

A statement from the service did not say if there were any casualties or damage to infrastructure.

The counterterrorism service said in a statement the drones were intercepted and shot down at around 5:05 a.m. local time.

'Inhuman terrorist' attacks

On the other hand, Iraq's Erbil Governor Omed Khosnaw has said that missile strikes in Erbil carried out by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are "inhuman terrorist" attacks.

Governor Khosnaw said in a statement: "An inhuman terrorist attack has been carried out against Erbil."

Separately, the KRG in Iraq said that IRGC's allegations cited as reasons for attacks in Erbil city are "baseless."

Local media indicated that some of the missiles used in the attacks hit houses where civilians lived, while others fell near residences.

It was reported that fires broke out in some houses during the attacks, with four people killed and six others being injured.

