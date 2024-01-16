Iraq has condemned Iran's "aggression" on Erbil that led to civilian casualties in residential areas, according to a statement by the country's foreign ministry, after Tehran's Revolutionary Guard said they attacked Israel's "spy headquarters" in northern Iraq.

Iraqi authorities "will take all legal steps" necessary, including "lodging a complaint with the (UN) Security Council", the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement also added that the government will also publish the findings of an investigation into the strikes, to prove to "Iraqi and international public opinion the falseness of the allegations made by those responsible for these reprehensible actions."

Iraq has also summoned the Iranian chargé d'affaires in Baghdad to protest against the attacks.

Tehran ambassador back to Baghdad

In response to Iranian rocket attacks on northern Iraq, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced it was recalling its Ambassador to Tehran, Nasir Abdel-Mohsen, for consultations.

The ministry condemned the attack as "a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty, a stark contradiction to the principles of good neighbourliness and international law, and a threat to regional security."

Armed drones shot down

Meanwhile, three armed drones were shot down over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where US and other international forces are stationed, according to the counterterrorism service of the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq.

A statement from the service did not say if there were any casualties or damage to infrastructure.