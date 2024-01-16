When dozens of people were killed in mass shootings or terrorist attacks in Paris, Texas, and Manchester, the Western media went all out with photo galleries, victim descriptions, digital renderings, and eyewitness accounts.

But after two explosions killed 89 people on January 3 in Kerman, Iran, there was almost radio silence. Western mainstream outlets only noted the skeletal details and the Iranian leader’s reaction to the carnage.

The media deliberately omitted any information about the victims, their families, and the burial ceremonies as part of their ongoing, methodical omission of any sympathy for the Middle East.

Such systemic dehumanisation is racist, and has profound consequences.

Solidarity and empathy for the Global North

In Paris in 2015, Daesh killed 130 people in attacks outside a football stadium, crowded cafes, and a concert. The BBC was all over it, going over what happened on the night with maps, videos, photos of the aftermath, details of each of the attacks, and even digital illustrations of the location of the gunmen.

They produced a lengthy article dedicated to eyewitness accounts, and a video, with photos of tribute flowers. The Western mainstream media listed the victims and described their lives and professions in articles and videos.

Those who lost their lives were portrayed with sympathetic photos, and named, given ages, stories, and family. There was further coverage of the burials and services for the victims. The Sydney Opera House changed its colours in their honour, and people changed their profile photos on social media to the French flag.

Likewise, the 22 victims of the Manchester bombing in 2017 were named, described in detail, their photos shown and stories told by Western media outside of the UK, with language like “beautiful little girl” used. And the same again with, for example, the mass shooting and 23 people killed in Texas, United States, in August 2019. It goes on.

Middle East and Global South reduced to figures

But after the two explosions in Iran, a Muslim-majority nation, which have been claimed by Daesh, there was a silence by the same Western news outlets.

Coverage was minimal; most English-language readers would be lucky if they even heard about the tragedy. In the few stories that appeared, the victims weren’t named or described, there were no eyewitness accounts, nor Iranian experts consulted to understand what had happened. There was hardly any coverage of the funerals, with Reuters briefly mentioning mourners “demand(ing) revenge”.