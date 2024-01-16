In November last year, 41 labourers were trapped inside an under-construction tunnel in the north Indian Himalayan state of Uttarakhand after parts of its roof caved in. It took 17 days to rescue them.

This was the third major disaster in the Indian Himalayas in 2023.

In January, an entire town, Joshimath in Uttarakhand, started sinking, displacing hundreds of residents. In October, a cloudburst swept away a major hydropower project in the eastern Indian Himalayan state of Sikkim, claiming nearly 100 lives.

There are other tell-tale signs that all is not well in the Himalayas, one of the youngest mountain ranges and home to 14 of the world’s highest peaks, including Mt Everest. However, only Kanchenjunga is located in India.

In the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, the popular tourist destination Gulmarg – known as the Switzerland of the East – is reeling under unusually warm weather, which has left the skiing hotspot without any snow this year.

The culprit for this is said to be the weather phenomenon, El Nino, besides a growing climate crisis exacerbated by the fast depredation of the Himalayan ecology.

Spread across 1o Indian states and two federally-administered Union Territories, the Indian Himalayan region is home to over 50 million people.

The collapsed, 4.5 km-long tunnel in Uttarakhand is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project connecting the Char Dham – the four prominent Hindu pilgrimage sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The government showcased it as an 889 km-long all-weather road project that would increase tourist flow and bring economic growth. As per existing law, such a massive project in a geologically fragile region would have required an environment impact assessment (EIA).

But to bypass such a mandatory assessment and speed up the execution, the government divided the scheme into 53 smaller projects, each less than 100 km long, the threshold beyond which EIAs are mandatory.

Based on the report of a high-powered committee (HPC), in 2020, the Supreme Court of India refused permission for the road widening work. However, in 2020, when the government sought modification of the top court’s order, it argued that the road widening was necessary from a defence and national security perspective. The apex court gave its go-ahead in December 2021.

The security aspect assumes significance because India’s 3,488 km-long border with China has emerged as a sensitive region during the past few years over a series of clashes and skirmishes – starting from Doklam in eastern Indian Himalayas in 2017 to Galwan in north Indian Himalayas in 2020 and Tawang in India’s northeast in 2022. The Galwan clash resulted in casualties on both sides.

India’s focus on building wide, all-weather roads along the China border is partly a response to the rapid increase in Chinese infrastructure along the border, commonly called the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Among other things, the HPC report noted that the Himalayan ranges were “still evolving”, a reference to the relatively young age of the mountains.

The frustration of Indian environmentalists is perhaps best exemplified by the case of Ravi Chopra, director of People’s Science Institute (PSI), a non-profit research and development organisation.

One of India’s foremost environmentalists, Chopra headed the supreme court-appointed HPC formed in 2013 in the aftermath of a disaster to reassess major hydropower projects under construction and in the pipeline in Uttarakhand. The HPC report also halted work on several hydel projects.

In 2019, after the Char Dham project was challenged in the Supreme Court, it formed another HPC, again with Chopra as its head. Its report led to the court decision in 2020. But after the court gave the government the go-ahead in December 2021, Chopra resigned from the HPC. Chopra wrote in his resignation letter that he “saw at close quarters the desecration of the once impregnable Himalayas” and warned that nature “neither forgets nor forgives such willful wrongs inflicted on her treasures”.

Chopra says that the Himalayas are being overburdened.

“The attempt is to replicate the economic growth model followed in the rest of the country, and it has been accelerated in the last ten years without any concern for the nature of the local environment and geology. This kind of short-sighted thinking and planning is going to be harmful in the Himalayas,” he tells TRT World.

Slew of infrastructure projects

The Char Dham project is unlikely to remain an exceptional case, as India recently made two key changes in laws that reduce the importance of clearances for large projects in forested areas.

These changes are expected to facilitate a slew of major infrastructure projects, including expanding railways and highways and setting up large hydroelectric dams.