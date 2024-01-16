A far cry from Gaza amid Israel's continued onslaught in the Middle East, in the central British county of Warwickshire, most famous as the birthplace of English playwright and poet William Shakespeare, one group has been meeting to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

In the town of Leamington Spa, vigils for the ‘Friends of Palestine' used to take place every third Saturday of the month with around 20 people. But recently 100 people or more have been meeting weekly as the gatherings have expanded to include different towns in the county.

Many members are part of the UK's Jewish community, others are from varied denominations who have rejected Israel's aggression that has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians following Hamas’ incursion into Israel which killed around 1,200 Israelis.

Those with deep familial roots in Palestine, like Derar Badwan, have felt compelled to join them.

He says, the UK authorities have pushed to criminalise pro-Palestinian demonstrations. It comes after remarks from sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman called pro-Palestinian demonstrations "hate marches," resulting in higher police attendances.

Derar, in his early 70s, is a Palestinian who trained as a neurosurgeon and was a consultant in neurorehabilitation. He has been appalled by what he sees as the dehumanisation of his community in the Western Media.

"Are we a different kind of creature? Aren't we human beings?" he tells TRT World.

Personally knowing many of the Palestinians in Gaza, including prominent medical staff providing humanitarian work, Derar has been waking up early with the news and going to bed watching the news on the besieged enclave that has been under Israeli blockade since 2007.

He has been struck by what he sees as a double standard concerning the response towards Ukrainians compared with Palestinians.

"The West is taking the side of the perpetrators of the crimes," he says, underscoring the roles of the British and the US. "You feel really let down when you consider that there's supposed to be human rights."

Derar was born in the West Bank while it was under the control of Jordan, a few years after the 'Nakba' or catastrophe - when Zionist militias forcibly displaced some 750,000 Palestinians to establish the State of Israel in 1948. Palestinians have experienced ethnic cleansing, dispossession and apartheid in the aftermath.

"Heaven's sake, it's been 75 years, and nobody has said once to Israel, you can't do this. This is not right. Nobody does (tell them). It is colonialism," he says.

Derar’s immediate family were farmers who lived in the village of Annaba, also known as Innabah or Beth-Innabah. It lies 7km east of the city of Ramleh and a similar distance from the city of Lydda. Although the area was hallmarked as part of the Arab state in the 1948 partition plan, he says Jewish militias and the 3rd battalion of the Israeli army forcibly evacuated most of the villages in that area, culminating in the Lydda massacre in July 1948. The village was bombed and demolished by the Yiftach Brigade. All that remains of that village he says are some homes and some tombs, including those of Hassan Badwan and Ayish Badwan (Derar’s Great Grandfather and his great uncle.)

As a result of the forced expulsion, Derar says many Palestinians were thrust into a life of poverty, ending up in camps. The dispossession was shared with many family members including his grandparents, his own parents and uncles.

As a young boy, Derar would visit his grandmother, recalling how his grandmother set up a swing inside the tent for him and his young cousins to play on.

For Palestinians, he says the Nakba also resulted in money becoming "very tight." Many lost their sources of employment and income, becoming dependent on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugee (UNRWA) for handouts.

The dire political and economic situation in the early 1950s he says forced his father, Ali Badwan to seek work overseas.

As a qualified teacher who established Annaba's first school in the 1930s, Ali later secured a job as headmaster in Kuwait. A year after, Derar, his mother, three brothers and sister also moved to Kuwait.

He says Ali’s new earnings enabled him to buy land to build a family home in Ramallah.

A year after the family moved to Kuwait, tragedy struck as Derar’s mother died prematurely at 27 years old in an accident at home with her youngest child.

To support the family, Ali’s sister, Derar’s aunt and her son moved to live with them. Derar says the whole family owes a lot to their aunt who acted as a mother and housekeeper.

Ali did not remarry. He remained single for 10 years, raising the children and taking on the role as a sole caregiver for his young family.

"To date, my best memories were when we went back in the summer to Ramallah - I was a teenager, really," Derar says, recalling time spent between June and September away from Kuwait's sweltering heat in the cooler mountains of Palestine where his father bought a piece of land and built a house.

It often involved helping with family chores, like heading to the market and butchers for food.

Sixty years later, he calls the experiences his "education" and says it gave him his "best memories," reconnecting with his community and lands.

"To date, these memories are in my mind very, very strong," he says.

While his three brothers went to Pakistan, Egypt and England to study overseas, Derar headed to a university in Basra to train as a doctor - his dream from a young age.

"I qualified in Iraq, worked with the Palestinian Red Crescent for a couple of years in Lebanon and then worked for a short period back in Kuwait," says Derar, who had set his sights on switching to surgery despite working in paediatrics at the time.

It resulted in him taking up the opportunity to head to the UK. After the 1967 war, Israel had occupied the West Bank, meaning Derar could not return to the family home in Ramallah.

In Manchester, Derar came into contact with different organisations standing in solidarity with Palestine, which had grown after notable Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the Sabra and Shatila massacres.

After settling in the UK, Derar eventually married Janet Key, a nurse from Hull.

Gaining a fellowship in surgery, Derar worked at top hospitals across England and trained as a neurosurgeon.

By the late 80s, he was experiencing difficulties in advancing his career amid restructuring of the rehabilitation services in Britain. As such, Derar became a lecturer in one of only two Professorial rehabilitation units in the UK.

From the early 90s, now with 4 children (Laith, Tarik, Harith and Faris),each summer he would look to reconnect with his family in Jordan. On a couple of occasions he managed to cross the borders into the occupied Palestinian territories, reliving similar experiences from his youth.

A summer with family

His son, Faris Badwan, an artist and vocalist with the Horrors, recalls how significant the trips were for Derar. From revisiting Derar's boyhood home, the trips often involved journeys crammed inside his grandfather Ali's old Volvoin what he describes as the unrelenting heat.

Derar would run "death-defying" routes across the mountains, searching for memorable locations like the Dead Sea, Jerash and Ajloun.

When visiting the occupied territories the family travelled to different holy sites in the West Bank.

"My dad was determined for us to see these different places, mosques in isolated parts of the country. My brothers and I hated the trips through the mountains because we were terrified the entire time," laughs Faris, “the paths were steep and a Volvo estate isn’t exactly an all-terrain vehicle.”

Often spending the long summer months in the Middle East, Faris says the trips brought him closer to his own Palestinian roots, describing them as “a central part of who we are”.