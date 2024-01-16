ChatGPT maker OpenAI has said it will introduce tools to combat disinformation ahead of the dozens of elections this year in countries that are home to half the world's population.

With elections due this year in countries including the United States, India and Britain, OpenAI said on Monday it will not allow its tech — including ChatGPT and the image generator DALL-E 3 — to be used for political campaigns.

"We want to make sure our technology is not used in a way that could undermine" the democratic process, OpenAI said in a blog post.

"We're still working to understand how effective our tools might be for personalised persuasion," it added. "Until we know more, we don't allow people to build applications for political campaigning and lobbying."

OpenAI said on Monday it was working on tools that would attach reliable attribution to text generated by ChatGPT, and also give users the ability to detect if an image was created using DALL-E 3.

"Early this year, we will implement the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity's digital credentials — an approach that encodes details about the content's provenance using cryptography," the company said.

The coalition, also known as C2PA, aims to improve methods for identifying and tracing digital content. Its members include Microsoft, Sony, Adobe and Japanese imaging firms Nikon and Canon.