Current events in the Middle East point to the three-month-old Gaza war widening into something broader, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"It should not be misleading to see that what happened in the Red Sea, Syria, and Iraq foreshadows that the spiral of war in Gaza will gradually turn into a bigger maelstrom," Fidan told a joint press conference on Tuesday with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic-Radman in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye has said on relevant platforms that there can be no lasting peace in the region without equal security and sovereignty for the Palestinians, Fidan added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,285 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 61,154 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85 percent of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

Related Anadolu's book proving Israeli crimes in Gaza, presented to ICJ

Türkiye-Croatia ties

After meeting with his Croatian counterpart, Turkish top diplomat Fidan underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Balkans for the benefit of both Türkiye and Croatia, especially emphasising support for Bosnia and Herzegovina's peace, stability, and territorial integrity.

Referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Zagreb two years ago, Fidan emphasised that the visit boosted relations, and during Grlic-Radman's current visit, progress in ties and potential areas of cooperation were discussed.

He highlighted the mutual commitment to strengthen relations in all areas further and mentioned agreements currently under negotiation, expressing the hope that they would be ready for signing soon.