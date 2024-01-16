[NOTE: Qanuilirpitaa: How Are We Now? available until February 12, 2024.]

A young Montreal resident from Nunavik joins the largest health survey ever conducted on Nunavik Inuit. Filmed aboard the Canadian icebreaker Amundsen, which has been converted into a floating clinic, the expedition visits the 14 communities, to better document the health, social and environmental issues affecting them.

The Qanuilirpitaa Survey