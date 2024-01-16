Military strikes will not contain attacks by Yemen's Houthis on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea, but an end to the war in Gaza will, Qatar's prime minister said during the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday described the current regional situation as a "recipe for escalation everywhere" and said Qatar believes that defusing the conflict in Gaza will stop the escalation on other fronts.

"We need to address the central issue, which is Gaza in order to get everything else defused... if we are just focusing on the symptoms and not treating the real issues, (solutions) will be temporary," he said.

The conflict has spread to parts of the Middle East since the war between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas began on October 7, with groups allied to Iran carrying out attacks in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi group has since November been attacking vessels in the Red Sea, part of a route that accounts for about 12 percent of the world's shipping traffic, in what they say is an effort to support Palestinians in the war with Israel.