The US-led coalition meant to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea against attacks by Yemen's Houthis is weak because regional powerhouses Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt did not take part, Yemen's vice president has said.

"This Bab Al Mandab corridor is of interest to the whole world and to the region, so regional intervention is key," Aidarus al Zoubaidi, Yemen's vice president and head of the Southern Transitional Council, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday, referring to the narrow strait at the entrance to the Red Sea.

He was speaking at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

Zoubaidi, who opposes the Houthis, said the turmoil created by the attacks had taken a heavy toll on Yemen's economy, which had already taken a beating during the Houthis' conflict against a Saudi-led coalition.

He said the Houthi attacks on the Red Sea froze efforts to reach a peace deal in Yemen.

"How will there be a peace process with strikes on commercial ships, how will that happen?" he added.

Yemen facing 'humanitarian crisis'

Late last year, the Yemeni government and Houthis both committed to steps towards a ceasefire.

The Houthis, who control north Yemen, have been fighting since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80 percent of Yemen's population dependent on humanitarian aid.