Iran announces arrest of Turkish origin community leader
Some Turkish ethnic communities in Iran complain of discrimination against Turks along with attempts to assimilate them into Persian culture.
The individual detained by the intelligence organisation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in the city of Parsabad in the Ardabil province of Iran. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Others
By Eren Doguoglu
January 16, 2024

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of one of the administrators of the Turan Group, which Tehran claims has Pan-Turkic ambitions.

According to Tasnim News Agency, an individual alleged to be engaging in ethnic nationalism while in contact with people abroad, was detained by the intelligence organisation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in the city of Parsabad in the Ardabil province of Iran.

Turks in Iran

A significant portion of Iran's population comes from ethnic groups of Turkish origin.

Some of these groups have made allegations of discrimination against Turks and complain of attempts to assimilate them into Persian culture.

The Iranian state monitors these ethnic groups, which are perceived as opposition to the regime and are labeled Pan-Turkist groups.

