Türkiye will not allow a terror corridor along its south border, Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said.

"Regardless of who provides support, under any pretext or for any reason, we will not allow the establishment of a terrorist corridor along our southern borders," Guler said on Tuesday in his briefing to Türkiye's parliament on terrorist attacks and counter-terrorism operations.

Following the killing of nine Turkish soldiers on Friday in a terror attack in northern Iraq, security forces stepped up their crackdown on the PKK terrorist organisation and its Syrian offshoot, YPG.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terrorist organisation's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

Terror's 'last resistance'

In the areas where Operation Claw-Lock continues, Minister Guler said if it weren't for the Turkish military presence, the terrorist organisation's attacks on Türkiye's borders would continue as before, and greater costs would be paid in the cities.