WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan accuses east African bloc of violating sovereignty, suspends ties
Sudan says the east African bloc IGAD is lending paramilitary leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's "militia" legitimacy by inviting him to a meeting that will be attended by member heads of state and government.
Sudan accuses east African bloc of violating sovereignty, suspends ties
Both sides have been accused of war crimes, including the indiscriminate shelling of residential areas, torture and arbitrary detention of civilians. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024

Sudan's army-aligned government has frozen ties with the East African bloc IGAD, accusing it of "violating" the country's sovereignty by inviting a rival paramilitary chief to a summit.

Nine months after war broke out between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, the army has been losing territory while paramilitary leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has been touring African capitals.

In a further boost to his diplomatic standing, IGAD extended an invite to Daglo to a summit in Uganda on Thursday, which he accepted.

But the move prompted the foreign ministry, loyal to army chief and Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan, to announce on Tuesday it was suspending its relationship with the bloc.

It accused IGAD of "violating Sudan's sovereignty" and setting a "dangerous precedent".

The bloc –– in parallel with the United States and Saudi Arabia –– had repeatedly attempted to mediate between the two warring generals, but to no avail.

RelatedLeaders of East African bloc hold summit on Sudan conflict

Bloc accused of bias

On Saturday, the ministry had already accused the bloc of lending Daglo's "militia" legitimacy by inviting it to a meeting that will be attended by member heads of state and government.

RECOMMENDED

Burhan had recently accused the bloc of bias and seeking to intervene in "an internal matter".

Daglo is fresh off a tour of six African capitals including IGAD members, while analysts say the army chief is growing more and more isolated diplomatically, as his troops lose ground to RSF advances.

Burhan has reacted angrily to Daglo's growing diplomatic status, accusing African leaders receiving him of complicity in atrocities against Sudanese civilians.

Both sides have been accused of war crimes, including the indiscriminate shelling of residential areas, torture and arbitrary detention of civilians.

The RSF has also specifically been accused of ethnically-motivated mass killings, rampant looting and the use of rape as a weapon of war.

The war has killed more than 13,000 people, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.

Some 7.5 million civilians have fled the fighting either abroad or to other parts of the country, according to UN figures.

RelatedSudan rejects deployment of regional peacekeepers
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
World condemns Israel for breaking Somalia’s sovereignty with Somaliland move
Thailand and Cambodia announce 'immediate' ceasefire after weeks of violence: statement
1,500 US flights cancelled amid severe winter storm warnings
Trump team reportedly 'frustrated' with Netanyahu over fears he would undermine peace process
Nigeria signals more strikes likely as Trump hails US air attack as 'Christmas present' to Daesh
Salah gives 10-man Egypt 1st AFCON 2025 knockout stage ticket with win against feisty South Africa
Somalia denounces Israeli recognition of Somaliland as threat to regional stability
Emine Erdogan: We believe, like Palestinians, that Gaza will rise from the ashes
Three women wounded in stabbing spree on Paris metro, suspect arrested: officials
Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
Türkiye unveils Zero Waste Encyclopedia ahead of COP31 climate summit
At least 150 feared dead after migrant ship sinks off Senegal: NGO
Israeli minister orders assault in occupied West Bank village after two killed
Putin aide in talks with US officials as Zelenskyy set to meet Trump on Ukraine peace plan
Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers