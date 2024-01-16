Gaza fisherman Abdul Rahim al Najjar risks his life every day rowing a dinghy into the waves under Israeli military surveillance to net an occasional crab or fish - tiny morsels of food on which his hungry family has come to rely.

The fishermen of the tiny Palestinian enclave have long been subject to strict Israeli prohibitions on how far out they can fish, but since the devastating war began on Oct. 7, they only dare venture about 100 meters from the shore.

More than three months of war, blockade and Israeli bombardment have pushed Gaza to the brink of starvation, with UN assessments saying its people are at serious risk of famine.

For fishermen, barely able to cross the first swells of Mediterranean surf, let alone reach the deeper water where the larger shoals may be swimming, anything they catch is now vital to keep themselves and their families alive.

"It is very little. This is our fishing. You see? We cannot feed our children," said Najjar, sitting on the beach and holding up a scrawny crab he had pulled from his net.

Small girls sat watching Najjar as he worked, searching for morsels in the nets as he sorted them and hung them to dry.

Before the war, fishermen used motors with their small boats and could range several kilometres from Gaza's built-up shoreline. Now, they head off in pairs with oars, one pulling them through the waves while the other stands to throw nets.

When they get more than 100 meters out, Israeli forces sometimes fire shells towards them to urge them back to shore, he said, amid increased security concerns linked to the war.