Türkiye and Japan have decided to collaborate on humanitarian aid to Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said at a press conference following his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikava Yoko in Ankara.

Highlighting the deep-rooted friendship between Türkiye and Japan, Fidan emphasised on Tuesday that they elevated the relationship to a strategic partnership in 2013, building upon this solid foundation.

After recalling Japan's significant aid to Türkiye after the earthquakes centred in Kahramanmaras on February 6, 2023, Fidan stated that they continue contributing to reconstruction and rehabilitation activities in disaster areas.

Expressing gratitude for Japan's strong solidarity, Fidan noted that Kamikava's visit took place at the beginning of 2024, marking the 100th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Thrilled about the Turkish-Japanese Science and Technology University, one of their significant projects, starting operations this year, Fidan stated that this university, a symbol of cooperation in education, would also diversify Türkiye-Japan collaboration.

Discussing the fate of long-negotiated economic partnerships and social security agreements during his meeting with Kamikava, he expressed his intention to conclude them based on mutual benefit and sign them as soon as possible.

Fidan also mentioned their ongoing efforts for the Türkiye-Japan Energy Forum, scheduled for the first time this year, as a multidimensional collaboration element, emphasising the importance they attach to realising the existing cooperation potential in the energy sector.

Noting Japan's recent steps in defence and security, he expressed that he believes in new partnership opportunities between the two countries in the defence industry.